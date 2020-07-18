Only one of three cabins open this summer in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park

The Kokanee Glacier Cabin is the only cabin in the park open this summer. Photo: Rich Landers

You will likely have to pitch your tent this summer if you want to venture out into the West Kootenay wilderness.

The Alpine Club of Canada (AAC) has announced that only one of three cabins in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park will open this summer to the public.

While Kokanee Glacier Cabin (KGC) opened to the public on June 17, the ACC said the Silver Spray and Woodbury cabins will remain closed for the season.

If you want to venture a little further for a good night’s sleep in the woods, the Conrad Kain Hut (CKH) in Bugaboo Provincial Park also recently opened up for bookings.

Only one party of up to 15 people will be able to book the KGC, CKH or other ACC huts at a time this summer to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

You can book an ACC cabin this summer on the organization’s website.

