Only two cancelled flights at Castlegar airport in February

West Kootenay Regional Airports adding live flight information displays

The West Kootenay Regional Airport benefited from favourable weather patterns in February with only two cancelled flights during the month.

There were 19 scheduled flights, giving an 89-per-cent take-off/landing success rate.

Flights were about 41 per cent full. Airport manager Maciej Habrych says that is typical for the time of the year.

Several technology upgrades are coming to the airport terminal in the coming weeks. New flight information signs featuring live updates are being installed and live flight information will be added to the airport’s website.

The terminal will also be undergoing a full LED-light retrofit. Habrych says the airport should see a significant decrease in utility bills and in its carbon footprint as a result.

Meanwhile plans are still on track for Air Canada to bring Castlegar to Calgary flights back on May 1 and seven-days-a-week service to Vancouver back in April.


