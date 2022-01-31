Shoppers line up at stores at a Toronto mall on Friday, December 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Shoppers line up at stores at a Toronto mall on Friday, December 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario, Quebec begin easing COVID-19 restrictions as schools reopen in the Maritimes

Indoor dining back in central Canada

Canada’s most populous provinces are easing some COVID-19 restrictions today, while students head back to classrooms in two Maritime provinces.

Ontario and Quebec have reported declines in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in recent days and Monday marks the start of the two provinces’ gradual reopening after surging cases of the Omicron variant prompted tighter rules last month.

In Ontario, the number of people allowed to attend social gatherings has increased to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors until another planned increase on Feb. 21.

Restaurants and bars may reopen indoor dining at half capacity, and many other businesses, such as gyms and cinemas, may also reopen to vaccinated patrons.

Indoor dining has also resumed in Quebec, with certain limits, while the second phase of that province’s reopening plan scheduled for Feb. 7 is set to allow places of worship, entertainment and sports venues to reopen with capacity restrictions.

On the East Coast, schools were set to reopen to in-person learning in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Monday, with added safety measures in place.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Ontario, Quebec as some restrictions set to ease

Coronavirus

Previous story
Department investigating cause of Fruitvale house fire
Next story
3 people, including a child, killed in ‘devastating’ East Vancouver fire

Just Posted

The Golden Rockets were backed by a stellar performance from goalie Levi Hall who stopped 55 shots in a 4-3 win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Sunday. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Nitehawks beat Rebels, stymied by Golden goalie

Photo: @Chief Derby/Instagram
Department investigating cause of Fruitvale house fire

Trail RCMP informed the 25-year-old man about the vehicle break-in while he was still in police custody. Photo: Screen Post/Unsplash
Trail RCMP: Case of when karma comes calling?

Former Smoke Eater Chase Dafoe and the West Kelowna Warriors doubled up the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday with a 10-5 victory. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters earn road split in Merritt and West Kelowna