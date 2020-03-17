Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19

The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus

Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response
Next story
Canada to close borders to most foreigners, but not to U.S., to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Nelson medical trainee disciplined for unprofessional conduct

College of Physicians and Surgeons has reprimanded Vincent Zenarosa for practising without a licence

Fixes coming for Butler Park raquet courts

City of Trail receives $135,000 from Columbia Basin Trust

DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

ED Campaign underway by Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Trail Times

Annual St. Paddy’s Day Coffee Party went Saturday in the Trail United Church

Trail closing city-run facilities on Tuesday

All shutdowns go into effect indefinitely on March 17

VIDEO: Unique vending machine in Nelson offers syringes, naloxone

The machine at ANKORS is the invention of SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

Most Read