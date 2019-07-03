Ontario to issue 50 new cannabis store licences, eight to go to First Nations

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally

Ontario is set to get 50 more cannabis retail stores starting in October.

The finance minister and attorney general say the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will hold a lottery for 42 retail store authorizations.

Another eight stores will be located on First Nations reserves through a separate process.

Previously, 25 retailers were chosen through a lottery to open the province’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but fewer than half met the deadline.

For this lottery, the government says there will be pre-qualification requirements to ensure the readiness of applicants.

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally, with 13 in the city of Toronto, six going to the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region, seven going to the east region, and in the north, one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

ALSO READ: Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

ALSO READ: Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail endorses safety action plan
Next story
Pilot project will bring 250 immigrants to West Kootenay jobs

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust increases support for farmers’ markets coupon program

Trail part of program

‘Climate emergency’ just more fearmongering

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson of Warfield

Recent rains fail to put dent in Kootenay’s water deficit

Total precipitation since March is only half of normal

Trail endorses safety action plan

The plan is part of the Community Safety Strategy Report

Fruitvale athlete to compete in 2019 Pan Am Games

After just a year of competition, pentathlete Claire Samulak is headed to the 2019 Pan Am Games

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Most Read