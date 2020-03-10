Students at Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School participate in JA British Columbia’s Be Entrepreneurial program. (Trust photo)

Opportunity to learn business skills widen for Basin students

The Trust is providing $460,500 to JABC for programs in the region

Students in the Columbia Basin can learn about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship through a program called Junior Achievement of British Columbia, or JABC for short.

In support of students in the region who are interested in pursuing youth business education programs, last week Columbia Basin Trust announced it is providing JABC with $460,500 over three years.

“We’ve seen an increased demand by Basin schools for JABC programs, with more and more teachers inviting them into their classrooms,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Columbia Basin Trust Manager, Delivery of Benefits.

“We’re proud to help ensure this valuable resource is readily available so local youth can gain knowledge and become engaged in ways that might impact their personal and professional lives.”

JABC programs are delivered free of charge to schools by volunteer business people to students in grades four to 12.

Ranging in length from four hours to weekly sessions held over 16 weeks, and aligning with the new provincial curriculum, the programs focus on topics like managing money, exploring careers, investing in the stock market and operating a business.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Columbia Basin Trust,” said Sheila Biggers, President and Chief Executive Officer, JABC.

“Thanks to their generous support over the years, JABC has been able to expand operations in the Columbia Basin and significantly increase the number of students who have access to JA programs, helping them become more optimistic about their potential, financially literate and better prepared to chart their future.”

The Trust’s support will also add another element to JABC’s offerings in the Basin: it will be launching a $2,500 award.

This will be given to a local student who has participated in JABC high school programs, to be used for further education. Details will be coming soon. Learn more about the partnership at ourtrust.org/jabc.

If you’re a teacher interested in hosting a free, volunteer-led program, contact Alanna Tynan, Program Manager, at 1.250.580.0802 or a.tynan@jabc.org.

Also contact Tynan if you’re a Basin business person interested in volunteering to teach a program.

The Trail Times wrote about Austin Engineering sponsoring a Young Entrepreneurs Program that was hosted by JABC over six weeks in Trail last February.

To read that story click here: Free program for young entrepreneurs begins in Trail this week

A member of JA Canada and JA Worldwide, JABC has partnered with British Columbia schools since 1955 to educate young people about business and inspire and prepare them to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. Learn more at jabc.ca.

For 25 years, Columbia Basin Trust has been supporting Basin ideas and efforts.

The Trust is renewing its strategic plan and want to hear from Basin residents – the first local opportunity is in Trail on March 12 in the Riverbelle.

To read more, click here: Trail open house part of Basin-wide public engagement

To join the conversation and imagine the future of #basinlife, visit imagine.ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Columbia BasinEducationLocal News

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port
Snowpack levels’ growth slowed in February, but uncertainty remains

Snowpack levels’ growth slowed in February, but uncertainty remains

While West Kootenay levels are higher than normal, it doesn’t mean forecasters can predict flooding

