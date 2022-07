If you have information on Enderby’s Ranch, contact our research department at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca. This photo from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives – we can also scan them and the donor can retain the original.

Are you familiar with Enderby’s Ranch?

Alfred Enderby’s Ranch was located somewhere between Rossland and Trail. We have very little information about the ranch though we have a number of photos of the area, including this one of an impressive dairy herd, circa 1910. If you have information on Enderby’s Ranch, contact our research department at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca.

