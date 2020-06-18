Pacific Coastal Airlines is resuming flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (Pacific Coastal photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines resumes Cranbrook-Vancouver flight service

Flight service between the two cities was cancelled last March due to competition

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be resuming non-stop service between Cranbrook and Vancouver starting in the beginning of July.

The airline company had previously cancelled the the route between the Canadian Rockies International Airport and Vancouver International Airport in March, citing increased competition between Air Canada and WestJet.

READ: Pacific Coastal ends flight service between Cranbrook, Vancouver

However, the business climate has changed, according to a news release.

“We had made the previous decision to exit the Vancouver – Cranbrook market in early March before the COVID-19 pandemic as the route was over saturated with capacity,” said Quentin Smith, Pacific Coastal Airlines President. “As a result of the current environment we feel that there once again is a place in the Vancouver – Cranbrook market for Pacific Coastal to resume service.”

Non-stop scheduled flights will operate six days a week from Vancouver and Cranbrook starting on Sunday, July 5th.

“This welcome news from Pacific Coastal Airlines is helping to fuel my optimism,” said Tristen Chernove, the CEO of Elevate Airports, which operates the Canadian Rockies International Airport. “Pacific Coastal Airlines enduring business and community partnerships with the East Kootenay is a B.C. success story with a terrific history and bright future. I’m confident that this direct service to Vancouver is returning at the right time and will be a great success.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data
Next story
Showcasing the Crowe Class of 2020

Just Posted

Idea to help Greater Trail food banks

Letter from Fred Antifaev, Fruitvale

Our pre-pandemic world will not return

After some of the changes I’ve been seeing, I don’t want life to go back to the way it was earlier

Kootenay resort proposal detrimental to wildlife and residents

Letter to the Editor from Noah Marshall, Trail

Columbia Basin Trust announces Neil Muth Scholarship recipients

The winners are from Rossland, Crawford Bay and Montrose

Showcasing the Crowe Class of 2020

The graduating class of 2020 self-distanced in Sunningdale Sunday as cars honked in congratulations

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Pacific Coastal Airlines resumes Cranbrook-Vancouver flight service

Flight service between the two cities was cancelled last March due to competition

COVID-19 border restrictions splits Creston families apart

The closed border has made it so international families cannot see each other

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Racialized individuals often face discrimination in accessing health care

Lower childhood asthma rates from less prescribing of antibiotics: B.C. study

Children who were prescribed antibiotics as infants went on to develop asthma, study finds

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

Nakusp RCMP seek suspect who damaged police vehicle

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Most Read