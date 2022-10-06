Painted Ukrainian flag to be removed from Trail river wall

The City of Trail will be removing an unsanctioned Ukrainian flag that was recently painted next to the existing painted Canadian flag on the Esplanade river wall near Groutage Avenue.

The city says they stand with Ukraine and appreciate the artist’s passion to show solidarity through their artwork, however; the flag is considered graffiti on municipal property and must be removed per the unsightly premises bylaw.

“We can see the painter took great care and precision to paint the flag,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “Despite this, the city must adhere to the bylaw and proceed with its removal. The painted Canadian flag will remain — it was originally painted to alert boaters from the United States to a port of entry until a flood washed away the wharf in April 1997.”

The city reminds citizens there are many other ways to show support for Ukraine and other causes that are personally and emotionally important to them.

“In February through the summer, the city illuminated the Victoria Street Bridge in blue and yellow for many evenings,” said Pasin. “We also saw many businesses and residents showing support by hosting fundraisers, installing Ukrainian flags, and creating posters and stickers.”

The city says it aims to enforce bylaws to promote community livability by maintaining the health, safety and general wellness of the community and its environment.

“We understand many citizens will not agree with the removal of this painted flag, but consistency for bylaw enforcement is key in order to maintain and regulate a balanced community,” said Pasin.

