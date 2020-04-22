(File)

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

The Trail Times has temporarily reduced frequency from 4 editions weekly to 2

The circulation departments at Black Press newspapers sometimes get complaints that carriers aren’t putting the paper in the place readers would like to see it.

During this pandemic, delivery protocols have changed.

Carriers have been instructed to not touch any surfaces while delivering, including mailboxes with lids, railings, mats, etc.

They have been asked to deliver as close to the front door as possible to minimize complaints.

Another option is to leave out a basket, bucket, or hang a tote.

A note to tell the carrier where to place the paper is also a good idea.

Many carriers are children, so we ask subscribers who receive the newspaper delivered to their door, to please be patient and understanding.

“We have been getting quite a few calls, and most are understanding when I explain that these changes are for your protection as well as for the protection of our carriers, ” said Michelle Bedford, Times circulation manager.

“This is new for all of us, and there is a learning curve for everyone. We thank you for your patience.”

The Trail Times reminds subscribers that publishing has been temporarily reduced to twice weekly, on Tuesday and Thursday, until further notice.

Questions can be directed to Michelle Bedford, at 250.368.8551 ext. 206.

Thank you and we appreciate your support during this unprecedented time in history.

City of TrailLocal News

