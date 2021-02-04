Trail Firefighters Local 941 spend Sept. 21 doing confined space training. All members are trained in confined space rescue. This training allows them to safely remove a worker that is injured in a confined space. Photo: Twitter @TrailFire941

Trail Firefighters Local 941 spend Sept. 21 doing confined space training. All members are trained in confined space rescue. This training allows them to safely remove a worker that is injured in a confined space. Photo: Twitter @TrailFire941

Pandemic results in fewer calls for Kootenay Boundary fire service

“Overall call volumes are down in 2020 in direct correlation to reduced activity in our communities.”

Saying the pandemic has changed everything over the last year likely won’t sound alarm bells for anyone.

What it did do at the regional fire department, however, is actually dampen the number of emergencies – including alarm calls – crews were dispatched to over 12 months.

Fire Chief Dan Derby says that, in fact, the total number of responses at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) was down 19 per cent from 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all our lives and the KBRFR service is no different,” Derby explains. ““The drop in calls is directly related to the pandemic and reductions in travel and movement in the spring. “

Figuratively this whittles down to 1,153 calls in 2020, or 265 less call outs from the 1,418 emergencies the crews attended in 2019.

Of those rescue responses, the highest number by far (514) is first response emergencies, which has been the trend for the past several years.

These types of calls are generally medical in nature wherein the firefighters maintain the scene until ambulance attendants arrive.

“First response calls are all medical first responder calls,” Derby told the Trail Times. “Our firefighters are trained to first responder Level III playing a vital role in pre-hospital care. First responders/firefighters provide CPR, airway management and basic wound and fracture management until higher level licensed emergency medical assistants arrive on the scene,” Derby added.

“Additionally some of our members also have specialty swift water, high angle and confined space rescue training. And some of our members are trained to administer naloxone in response to the opioid health emergency.”

After first response calls, next in the top fire department calls of 2020 was responding to alarms (186), also a type of incident that is historically most common.

This was followed by calls to motor vehicle incidents (133), burn complaints (82), smoke (37), public service (36), structure fire (25), and wildland fires (25).

Thrown in the mix is also electrical fire (24), minor outdoor fire (23), hazmat (23), carbon monoxide (12), chimney fire (10), rescue (9), vehicle fire (8) and other (6).

Read more: Vehicle fires and hazmat calls surge for KBRFR

Read more: Wildfire near Trail hospital was human-caused

Trail Firefighters Local 941 spend Sept. 21 doing confined space training. All members are trained in confined space rescue. This training allows them to safely remove a worker that is injured in a confined space. Photo: Twitter @TrailFire941

Trail Firefighters Local 941 spend Sept. 21 doing confined space training. All members are trained in confined space rescue. This training allows them to safely remove a worker that is injured in a confined space. Photo: Twitter @TrailFire941

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is a full service department created in 1982 as a regional fire service with six fire stations.

Those six stations, located in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, Genelle, provide overlapping coverage for a large fire protection area protecting approximately 25,000 residents.

The department is a composite fire service made up of paid-on-call and career firefighters that provide fire suppression, rescue, first responder medical and fire prevention services.

In March, in response to the pandemic, first responder medical services were restricted at the fire station, which is housed in the regional district building located in the Trail Gulch. As well, paid-on-call training was suspended by three months, fire and life safety inspections were curtailed, and access to fire stations was restricted. (and continues to be restricted)

“We have learned a lot and implemented health and safety guidelines/policy to protect our firefighters,” Derby notes in his 2021 work plan. “With these new procedures in place we have seen a resumption of modified fire and life safety inspections, first responder calls, and training. Overall call volumes are down in 2020 in direct correlation to reduced activity in our communities.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. anglers pan federal response to salmon petition
Next story
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

Just Posted

Heath “Shpriken” Carra and Victoria “Pixie” Henriksen outside their home pottery studio in Boswell. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

It was nearly 20 years ago when Victoria Henriksen and Heath Carra decided to trade in Calgary’s big city life for all the peace, quiet and seclusion that Boswell has to offer.

Trail Firefighters Local 941 spend Sept. 21 doing confined space training. All members are trained in confined space rescue. This training allows them to safely remove a worker that is injured in a confined space. Photo: Twitter @TrailFire941
Pandemic results in fewer calls for Kootenay Boundary fire service

“Overall call volumes are down in 2020 in direct correlation to reduced activity in our communities.”

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Trail police report officers confiscated brass knuckles from an Alberta man who was openly wearing the prohibited weapon in downtown Fruitvale. Photo: Commons.Wikimedia.org
Man openly wearing brass knuckles, arrested in downtown Fruitvale

In Canada, brass knuckles, or any similar devices made of metal, are listed as prohibited weapons

Interior Health is warning of fentanyl and benzodiazepines in local drug supply.
Alert issued for Castlegar area after fentanyl found in illicit drug supply

A high concentration of fentanyl and benzodiazepines found in illicit drugs in the Castlegar area

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Most Read