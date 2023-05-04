Parks department head forging a new trail

Trisha Davison is the first woman to head Trail’s parks and recreation department. After 15 years of working for the city, next month she is departing for a job with the RDCK. Photo: Times file

The City of Trail will soon be looking for a new director of parks and recreation after longtime department head Trisha Davison moves on next month.

After 15 years of running the Trail operation, Davison is leaving to join the team at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with wonderful staff teams, many dedicated community stakeholders, multiple councils, and regional partners,” said Davison. “My time with Trail has been tremendously rich, rewarding, and full of pride for this community.”

Davison has been an invaluable staff member, bringing expertise and professionalism to lead staff through daily operations, large capital projects, and challenging times, the city said.

She created a strong team within the parks and recreation department while also overseeing management at the Trail Museum and Archives.

“Working in the parks, recreation and culture field gives you the opportunity to be part of developing communities where residents want to live, work, and play,’” said Davison. “There are so many projects and initiatives I have been able to be a part of during my time in Trail. From building the Trail SK8 Park, to opening the Trail Riverfront Centre, and managing operations through a pandemic, I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish with the support of so many amazing people.”

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News

Contact

City of TrailparksRecreation