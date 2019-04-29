Pass Creek grad party sends one to hospital

Party near Castlegar leads to underage liquor seizures and impaired drivers.

Police are urging caution after a Pass Creek grad party resulted in impaired drivers, liquor seizures and one partier being taken to hospital for an alcohol and drug overdose.

RCMP were called to the scene of a large outdoor grad party at the Pass Creek ball fields Saturday, April 27.

Police checked about 400 vehicles headed to the area. Fifty liquor seizures from underage youth took place and two impaired drivers were taken off the road.

Sergeant Chad Badry with the RCMP West Kootenay Traffic said, “We are very supportive of our youth celebrating, but these kinds of parties can pose a significant danger to the partiers and the public on a number of different fronts.

“Traffic Services primary objective is to keep the roads safe, but as we saw here, there are dangers to youths over consuming and making poor decisions as a result of consumption of alcohol and drugs.”

In a press release the RCMP urged grads and their parents to think about the ramifications of hosting or attending alcohol and drug-fueled underage parties.

“In this instance, the party was in a public space which is simply not permitted,” said the RCMP.

“In this age of permissive parenting, many parents see these parties as a right of passage and would rather have youths consume in a controlled environment. However, there can be legal consequences for the host and grad. If an overdose of alcohol or drugs happens or a youth gets behind the wheel of a vehicle and crashes, there could also be criminal or civil liability for the party host,” warned the RCMP.


