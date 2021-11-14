Patient advisory group seeks Kootenay Boundary members

“Patients have been instrumental in the design and implementation of the Primary Care Network, and this has contributed to its early success,” says Dr. Shelina Musaji, local physician and CSC co-chair. Photo: Kraken Images/Unsplash

If you’re interested in making health care more patient and family-centred, then the Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee and Community (PACC) may be the group for you.

PACC is looking for new members.

“Patients are central to conversations about the health system, from the bedside to the boardroom,” says Mindy Smith, PACC chair. “Our members bring their experiences as patients and citizens to provide perspectives on important issues to health care providers and policymakers in our region. We want to increase our membership to better represent the communities of Kootenay Boundary, both geographical and identity-based.”

PACC provides input into decisions related to the Kootenay Boundary Collaborative Services Committee (CSC), a group of health care leaders, providers and coordinators, and Indigenous and patient partners. The CSC is tasked with advancing primary health care through enhanced team-based care in acute, residential, and community care settings.

“Patients have been instrumental in the design and implementation of the Primary Care Network, and this has contributed to its early success,” says Dr. Shelina Musaji, local physician and CSC co-chair. “CSC works well as a group and we value our collaboration with patient partners. Their voices are important to ensure that patients are well-represented in all our discussions about health care in the Kootenay Boundary.”

For more information call 604.373.9466 or email: pacc@divisionsbc.ca. PACC also has a new website, visit: https://kbpacc.ca.

