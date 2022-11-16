Paulson Summit webcam vandalized, replacement delayed

This photo of Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit was taken in February 2022. The camera was vandalized in July and hasn’t been fixed. Photo: DriveBC

Drivers passing through the Paulson Summit may not know ahead of time how much snow has fallen on Highway 3 this winter.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the DriveBC webcam used to show conditions at the Paulson Summit east of Christina Lake was vandalized in July.

In an email to the Nelson Star, a ministry spokesperson said the camera has not been replaced due to supply chain delays as well as a new webcam system that is being re-engineered. The camera will also be relocated closer to a weather station.

The ministry added there’s no estimate for when the camera will be replaced.

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility are common on the Paulson Summit in the winter. Snow is forecast for the West Kootenay starting Nov. 21.

