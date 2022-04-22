Peak grandness in the West Kootenay

What You See: If you have a recent photo to share with Times readers email editor@trailtimes.ca

With it being Earth Day 2022 today, April 22, this majestic view of the Kootenay mountains clearly shows why the “must” for environmental protection can never be overstated every day of the year.

First held on April 22, 1970, the day now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries. The Earth Day theme this year is “Invest In Our Planet.”

Brenda Haley shares her views (scroll down) at Whitewater Ski Resort, taken during a snowshoe up to half dome ridge on Easter Sunday.

Read more: A spark of hope on Earth Day’s golden anniversary

Read more: It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge



Photo: Brenda Haley