Update: Police confirm senior woman hit by public transit bus in Fruitvale

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP

A woman, 79, was hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google map

Update: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Police are confirming a 79-year old woman was struck by a public transit bus in a Fruitvale crosswalk on Monday, minutes after 11 a.m.

She was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, which was confirmed in a Tuesday morning media brief from Cpl. Mike Halskov, BC RCMP media relations officer.

“No one on the bus was injured and the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation,” Halskov stated. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however impairment has been ruled out.”

The collision happened in a Highway 3B crossing, identified as 1945 Main Street in the regional fire rescue report.

West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson has assumed leadership for the investigation as it occurred on a provincial highway. Assisting with the case are the Trail RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement branch and BC Transit.

Investigators are requesting witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashboard camera video, to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250.354.5180.

No further information is available at this time.

Update: Tuesday 8:15 a.m.

The E Division Traffic media will be managing release of information, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times Tuesday morning.

West Kootenay traffic officers are leading the investigation as it happened on a provincial highway.

More to come …

First responders with regional fire rescue have reported that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fruitvale on Monday.

The call to a motor vehicle incident at 1945 Main Street came into Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue at 11 a.m., Feb. 22.

A two-person crew from Station 374 Trail attended the call alongside four emergency responders from Station 376 Fruitvale.

“The scene was turned over the RCMP and the patient was left in the care of BCAS (ambulance),” reported Captain Rick Morris later in the afternoon.

Morris lists the incident as “under control” by 12:45 p.m.

He says the cause is under investigation by the RCMP.

The Trail Times has contacted Sgt. Mike Wicentowich from the Greater Trail detachment for further details.



