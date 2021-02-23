A woman, 79, was hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google map

A woman, 79, was hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google map

Update: Police confirm senior woman hit by public transit bus in Fruitvale

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP

Update: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

*************************

Police are confirming a 79-year old woman was struck by a public transit bus in a Fruitvale crosswalk on Monday, minutes after 11 a.m.

She was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, which was confirmed in a Tuesday morning media brief from Cpl. Mike Halskov, BC RCMP media relations officer.

“No one on the bus was injured and the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation,” Halskov stated. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however impairment has been ruled out.”

The collision happened in a Highway 3B crossing, identified as 1945 Main Street in the regional fire rescue report.

West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson has assumed leadership for the investigation as it occurred on a provincial highway. Assisting with the case are the Trail RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement branch and BC Transit.

Investigators are requesting witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashboard camera video, to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250.354.5180.

No further information is available at this time.

***************************

Update: Tuesday 8:15 a.m.

The E Division Traffic media will be managing release of information, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times Tuesday morning.

West Kootenay traffic officers are leading the investigation as it happened on a provincial highway.

More to come …

***************************************************************************************************

First responders with regional fire rescue have reported that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fruitvale on Monday.

The call to a motor vehicle incident at 1945 Main Street came into Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue at 11 a.m., Feb. 22.

A two-person crew from Station 374 Trail attended the call alongside four emergency responders from Station 376 Fruitvale.

“The scene was turned over the RCMP and the patient was left in the care of BCAS (ambulance),” reported Captain Rick Morris later in the afternoon.

Morris lists the incident as “under control” by 12:45 p.m.

He says the cause is under investigation by the RCMP.

The Trail Times has contacted Sgt. Mike Wicentowich from the Greater Trail detachment for further details.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire mitigation programs upgrade plans for Rossland

Just Posted

A woman, 79, was hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google map
Update: Police confirm senior woman hit by public transit bus in Fruitvale

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement. Visit DriveSmartBC.ca to comment or learn more.
DrivesmartBC: Lack of mufflers

Why don’t the police do anything about noisy exhaust systems?

Rossland neighborhoods embrace the FireSmart program. Photo: Don Mortimer
Fire mitigation programs upgrade plans for Rossland

The CWPP is a toolbox that can be used to review and assess areas of high fire risk

Letter to the editor
Rave to Fruitvale cafe for going above and beyond

Letter to the Editor from Mike Breezy of Trail

Shawn Melenka braved one of the coldest days of the year in Trail, Friday, Feb. 12, to take a walkabout the city and region where she captured some spectacular icy scenes, including this image in Tadanac of a bike completely frozen over. “It’s gorgeous out there, brisk but gorgeous,” Shawn said. “We live in an amazing place.” Photos: Shawn Melenka
Cold wave ices over the Silver City

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.a

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Most Read