Pedestrian killed on Highway 22 Saturday evening

Police say 51-year-old man died after being hit by car

A Castlegar man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 22 Saturday afternoon.

The accident closed the highway between Pipeline Pit Road and Minto Road, south of Castlegar, for more than seven hours while police investigated.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shiohet said police were first called to a collision between a vehicle and a deer around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“While investigators arrived to assist with the initial investigation, it was determined a pedestrian had been struck by a second southbound vehicle, prior to the collision involving the deer,” Shiohet said.

“The pedestrian, a 51-year-old from Castlegar, had already been transported by emergency health services to a local area hospital. His injuries were life-threatening and he was later pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Shiohet said the highway was closed while collision analysts and re-constructionists completed their investigation.

DriveBC said the highway was re-opened around 12:45 a.m.

