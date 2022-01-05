Four teams sidelined by COVID protocols. (Twitter)

Penticton Vees postpone games due to COVID-19

Four BCHL teams including Trail have all team activities paused for the next 5 days

The Vees are pausing team activities for the next five days due to COVID-19.

The Friday home game against West Kelowna and the Saturday game in Salmon Arm have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The Western News’ request for who is impacted with COVID in the Penticton organization was not answered by deadline.

Four B.C. Hockey League teams have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

The Trail Smoke Eaters have also suspended all activities for five days which impacts games against Salmon Arm and Vernon.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees have had their activities paused for the next five days (until Jan. 9) per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

The Vees are scheduled to play Wenatchee Jan. 15.

