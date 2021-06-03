MLA Katrine Conroy recently got a lesson in riding an adaptive bike at a trail near Nakusp. (File photo)

People in Trail asked to get pedalling during Go By Bike Week

Provincewide event promotes outdoor recreation, fitness and alternative transport

COVID-19 has forced plenty of lifestyle changes, but cycling is one fitness activity people have enjoyed throughout the pandemic.

To celebrate that form of two-wheeled freedom Go By Bike Week started Monday, and runs until Sunday, June 6.

The event is happening provincewide, but communities host their own activities throughout the week.

Cycling has helped British Columbians cope with stress, take breaks from screens and stay active outdoors, according to the GoByBike B.C. Society.

The group wants people to ride their bikes as much as possible during GoByBike Week by cycling around their neighbourhoods, biking on local trails or organizing rides with friends in their bubbles.

For a chance to win prizes – including an Exodus Travels cycling adventure for two in Croatia – and log their rides, participants can register for free at www.GoByBikeBC.ca. Riders can also link their GoByBike and Strava accounts and automatically enter prize draws as they ride.

Students have a chance to win more prizes by entering the Bike Reels Student Video Contest by creating a short video sharing how cycling helped during the pandemic, tips for safe cycling, why cycling is good for the environment, or other cycling benefits.

Follow GoByBikeB.C. on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to participate in social media contests where participants can win a limited edition United By Cycling hat and other prizes.

Due to the increase in cycling across B.C. during GoByBike Week, all British Columbians are reminded to make space when passing someone riding a bicycle. Learn about B.C. Cycling Coalition’s Safe Passing campaign at http://bccc.bc.ca/safe-passing and visit http://gobybikebc.ca for safety tips for all road users.


MLA Katrine Conroy recently got a lesson in riding an adaptive bike at a trail near Nakusp. (File photo)
