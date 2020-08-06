Person steals sound system, Ipad from Rossland restaurant

Mook Thai Lounge staff have had to buy a new sound system at a cost of $700

Staff at Mook Thai Lounge in Rossland are in disbelief after someone recently stole hundreds of dollars worth of sound equipment and an Ipad.

Restaurant owner Thanyanan Quirk said the incident occurred between 9:30 p.m. on July 30 and 3:30 p.m. the next day when a person used an unlocked side door to gain entry into the restaurant.

The restaurant was closed at the time.

“Usually people don’t steal stuff around here even if you keep your doors unlocked,” said Quirk.

“This is the first time something like this has happened to us.”

In the past, Quirk said she’s normally left her restaurant’s front door open while picking up food at the grocery store.

The incident has had a negative impact on the restaurant, according to Quirk.

“While it used to be busy, we temporarily didn’t have music and it was very hard to do business,” said Quirk.

“We’ve since had to buy another sound system at a cost of around $700.”

A local DJ who recently played at the restaurant helped staff to install the new sound system.

Quirk has also decided to buy three security cameras and will be placing them in different areas of the restaurant.

Staff have reached out to the RCMP and they’re investigating the incident.

Last May, three vandalism incidents were also reported in the city over a two-day period.

Quirk said there’s one thing she wants to say to the person who stole the equipment.

“If they have a chance to return the equipment, I’d be very grateful.”

