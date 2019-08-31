Walnut Grove skate park became a temporary memorial to Carson Crimeni after the teen died. Now. a local dad would like to make that permanent by renaming the park. (File)

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

So far, a change. org online petition to have the a Langley skateboard park renamed after Carson Crimeni, the teen who died of a suspected overdose, has collected about 100 names.

While that was the initial target set by the petition, the number isn’t the point, according to Geoff McNeill, the Langley dad who launched the initiative.

“I just wanted to create awareness and some public motivation,” McNeill told the Langley Times Advance.

McNeill, who has two children who both attend the same school as Carson, Walnut Grove Secondary, said he decided to launch the petition after attending the Thursday night memorial for Carson and deciding to light a candle at the skate park, which was transformed into a temporary memorial.

“There were probably 20 people there (lighting candles) at 10 p.m. on a Thursday,” McNeill described.

McNeill said he has learned that there have been other overdoses involving young people in the park, though none appear to have been as “horrific” as Carson, who was seen on social media, apparently being forced to consume pills before his death.

“To me, the tragedy of Carson was that it possibly involved a criminal act,” McNeill commented.

He intends to approach Langley Township council about the name change, and to also add signage in the park “with phone numbers and what to do [in the event of an overdose].”

Now that 100 have signed, the petition goal has been revised upwards to 200.

READ MORE: Grief and anger as family mourns Langley teen Carson Crimeni

Carson died near the Walnut Grove skate park on Aug. 7.

Someone posted a video that showed Carson so inebriated he could barely stand or speak. People in the videos encouraged him to consume more pills.

He was found unconscious later that evening and was declared dead at hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and those involved in filming him.

READ MORE: A wave of grief and outrage over death of teen in Langley park

READ MORE: VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni’s mom mourns son

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Carson Crimeni. (File)

Organizer of a petition to rename Walnut Grove skate park Geoff McNeill has two children who attend the same school as Carson Crimeni. (Photo supplied)

Previous story
‘Multiple gunshot victims’ in Texas after suspects shoot at random people

Just Posted

Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

Road rules for school zones are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A night of Neil Diamond coming to the Trail Legion

Jason Scott will perform “Diamond Forever: a Celebration of Neil Diamond” on Sept. 13

West Kootenay Fishing Report: Fishing hot in August, looking forward to fall

“All in all, its been a great couple months of fishing on all of our waters” - Kerry Reed.

Trail workers play vital role in advancing labour rights

Labour Day 2019 is Monday, Sept. 2

Defence Minister visits Trail Armoury

Honourable Harjit Sajjan made a visit to the city on Wednesday

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died hits target

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

City of Fernie works to satisfy final WorkSafeBC order

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the investigation into the events at Fernie Memorial Arena is ongoing

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read