Petitions asks City of Rossland to remove safety poles along Thompson Ave.

The poles have been installed at many intersections along Thompson Ave. Photo: City of Rossland

The Citizens of Thompson Avenue (CTA) has sent a petition to Rossland city council, asking for them to remove temporary yellow posts installed along portions of Thompson Avenue.

The posts were installed at Washington Street, Spokane Street, Queen Street and Irwin Avenue and aim to to slow cars down by reducing the widths of the roads near the intersections to 7.2 meters.

A letter attached to the petition claims that the poles haven’t been effective in slowing cars down along the road.

“As we sure you are aware, these barriers have done nothing to calm the speeding cars on Thompson Ave.,” said the letter.

“We as citizens of Thompson have also monitored the speeding cars and have determined that 50 per cent of these vehicles are in fact speeding with (their) speeds far exceeding the posted 30km/h.”

The letter also outlines safety concerns that CTA members have with the posts, including cyclists and pedestrians not having enough space as they travel along Thompson Ave. and surrounding streets.

The poles will create even narrower spaces for pedestrians and cyclists when snow starts to accumulate on the road, according to the letter.

The letter suggests that a survey be sent out to residents to determine the best way to slow motorists down along Thompson Ave. Speed bumps or stop signs were potential solutions outlined by the CTA.

City council mentioned back in June 2020 that the safety poles would be a pilot project and could be easily removed if they didn’t improve road safety.

The petitions have received 15 signatures so far.

City council will be discussing the issue at their next meeting on Nov. 16.

