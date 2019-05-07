(Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash)

Phone scam cheats Trail senior out of $2,000

Greater Trail RCMP remind public to not give out information over the phone

Trail police are warning locals about a phone scam after a Trail senior was swindled out of $2,000.

The case unfolded on Friday, when the Greater Trail RCMP investigated the report of a fraud involving a 75-year old Trail man.

“The elderly male was contacted by phone, by an unknown male suspect, claiming to be from Visa,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail detachment, reported in a Monday news release.

“He then asked the victim to pay off a $2,000 Visa charge using Google Play Cards.”

As background, a Google Play card is a gift card that can be used online to buy, for example, music, movies, and TV shows. The cards are sold in a number of retail outlets, including convenience, grocery, and big-box stores.

“The victim purchased $2,000 in Google Play cards from a local business, then provided the codes on the back of the cards to the suspect over the phone,” Wicentowich explained.

“The result was a $2,000 financial loss to the elderly victim.”

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is reminding people to not provide any financial information over the phone as financial institutions do not operate in this manner.

Companies like Visa do not request debt repayment through the use of third party gift cards.

Anybody who suspects he or she may be targeted by fraudsters, is encouraged to contact the RCMP to discuss the situation and seek assistance.

Officers with the Trail and Greater District detachment can be reached at 250-364-2566.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
