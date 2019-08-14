PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters clash with police in airport mayhem

Protesters continue their sit-in rally at the airport in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Flight operations resumed at the airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the Chinese city that’s a major international travel hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Protester use an umbrellas to block surveillance cameras during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Prominent human rights activists and Chinese political dissidents warned Tuesday about the potential for a brutal crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vincent Yu Policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late Tuesday night, a chaotic end to a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations at the Chinese city’s busy transport hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Police move out from the Shum Shui Po police station to confront protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling for a peaceful solution to the unrest in Hong Kong amid fears China could use force to quell pro-democracy protests.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Protesters detain a man, who protesters claimed was a Chinese undercover agent during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.The federal government is warning Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong amid massive protests and the Chinese military amassing on the border.The travel advisory went up around 9:30 ET this morning telling Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP, Vincent Yu Travelers wait at the airport departure hall in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Flights resumed at Hong Kong’s airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the Chinese city that’s a major international travel hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Policemen arrest a protester during a clash at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The federal government is warning Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong amid massive protests and the Chinese military amassing on the border. The travel advisory went up around 9:30 ET this morning telling Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations.”THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Vincent Yu Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the walkway to the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Flights have resumed after a second night of chaotic protests at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The demonstration, which turned violent this week, has impacted an estimated 300 flights, as thousands of people continue into Wednesday protesting against a bill that would allow people suspected of crimes in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China and be put on trial.

The bill is currently suspended, but protesters want it fully withdrawn. China has a 99.9 per cent conviction rate.

Videos of Tuesday’s protests show people throwing objects at police officers. In one viral video an officer holding a protester down is swarmed by demonstrators who take his baton out of his hand and corner him near a window.

Other social media posts show hundreds of people crowded in the airport yelling as others climb onto signage.

More than 600 people have been arrested, according to The Canadian Press.

It’s unclear if protesters will return to the airport, but some flights have resumed while security remains tight.

Canadians have been advised to take precautions if travelling to the area.

“Our government is very aware that there are 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Wednesday in Toronto.

“This is a turbulent moment in the world…. I would urge all Canadians, if you live in Hong Kong, if you are travelling there, if you have relatives who are there or are travelling there, to look at our travel advice.”

Any Canadians in Hong Kong can contact the Canadian consulate if they need help.

With files from The Canadian Press

