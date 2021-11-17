PHOTOS: Ministry of Transportation releases images of damage on highways near Hope

Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)
Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)

Photos of the damage along two highways have been released by the Ministry of Transportation.

They shared the images on Twitter, focusing on the area known as Juliet on the Coquihalla (Highway 5), at Exit 202, as well as an area of Highway 3 between Taylor Mill Road and Old Hedley Road.

Both areas are still under assessment with no estimated time of re-opening. The images show a wide range of damage, from edges of the roads washed away, to areas that are completely gone.

One portion of the Juliet bridge has fallen into the waterway below it.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Abbotsford from above after destructive flooding

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC FloodBreaking NewsfloodingSevere weather

Previous story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight
Next story
West Kootenay project blends agriculture and forestry

Just Posted

Youth Climate Corps worker Poppy Herbison studies a solar pathfinder, an instrument used to determine the percentage of solar radiation blocked by permanent local features in the landscape like trees, hills, and buildings. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay project blends agriculture and forestry

Photo: Guillaume de Germain/Unsplash
REN leader hopeful for March construction on Fruitvale RNG plant

Trail Rotarians, blooming volunteers and Take a Hike students came together the first week of November to plant almost 1,000 bulbs that will surely beautify the city this coming spring. Photo: Submitted
Growing an inclusive Trail community, one bulb at a time

Local Search and Rescue teams searched for Gary Camozzi, of Rossland on the weekend. Trail and Greater District RCMP ask the public to call them at <a href="tel:250-364-2566">250-364-2566</a> to provide any information about Mr. Camozzi’s possible current whereabouts. Photo: Submitted
Police provide update on search for missing Rossland man