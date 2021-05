The fire occurred in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar

Fire destroyed a home in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar Sunday morning, May 2.

The Castlegar Fire Department was still on scene at 1:00 p.m.

More to come …

There have been a number of fires in recent months in Castlegar:

MARCH 9: Third fire at site of Yew Street arson fire in Castlegar

MARCH 20: Fire destroys Castlegar apartment building in one of three fires on same morning

LETTER: Thanks to the Castlegar Fire Department for saving my house



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter strong>

castlegar