Pickleball play wraps up with a potluck party

Wondering about pickleball, a sport that is gaining popularity year over year?
It was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game on Bainbridge Island in Washington state.
But it isn’t just for kids anymore — these days it’s an age-friendly activity played on courts both outdoors and inside.
Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two (singles) or four (doubles) players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high (0.86 metre) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits an infraction.
While it resembles tennis and table tennis, pickleball has specific rules, paddles and court dimensions. The court is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide, and the paddle is larger than the one used in table tennis.
The hard plastic ball used in pickleball produces less bounce than tennis balls.
The minimal amount of bounce, the non-volley zones, and the underhanded stroke with which all serves are made, give the game a dynamic pace.
There appears to be no one clear cut date that pickleball began in Canada. However, according to Pickleball Canada, from the early years of the 1970’s, snowbirds were returning, bringing back tales of playing pickleball in the southern United States and wishing to continue playing pickleball in Canada.
What are the benefits?
Pickleball is touted as giving a good aerobic workout without as much stress and strain on joints and muscles.
Endorphins and other bioamines that are released with all exercise are useful in elevating self-esteem and combating depression.
More than all that, players confirm that pickleball is a heck of a lot of fun.