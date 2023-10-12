Pickleball play wraps up with a potluck party

Pickleball is an age-friendly activity played on courts both outdoors and inside

The Oasis Gentle Gems finished their season of pickleball on Thursday, Oct. 5. The group of about 20 players ages 35 to 83 met throughout the summer mornings on the leafy neighborhood courts. All participants were declared winners in this non-competitive gathering, celebrating with a wind-up potluck lunch. The group now moves indoors to enjoy pickleball sponsored by Trail recreation. The Oasis pickleball court opened in August 2019. Photo: Submitted

Wondering about pickleball, a sport that is gaining popularity year over year?

It was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game on Bainbridge Island in Washington state.

But it isn’t just for kids anymore — these days it’s an age-friendly activity played on courts both outdoors and inside.

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two (singles) or four (doubles) players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high (0.86 metre) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits an infraction.

While it resembles tennis and table tennis, pickleball has specific rules, paddles and court dimensions. The court is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide, and the paddle is larger than the one used in table tennis.

The hard plastic ball used in pickleball produces less bounce than tennis balls. On each side of the net is a seven-foot area (2.1 m) known as the non-volley zone (or the kitchen), where the ball must bounce before it is hit.

Rules specify side-out scoring, where only the server can score a point. The minimal amount of bounce, the non-volley zones, and the underhanded stroke with which all serves are made, give the game a dynamic pace.

Between 1965 and 2020, pickleball became a popular U.S. sport in the Pacific Northwest, and began to grow in popularity elsewhere.

There appears to be no one clear cut date that pickleball began in Canada. However, according to Pickleball Canada, from the early years of the 1970’s, snowbirds were returning, bringing back tales of playing pickleball in the southern United States and wishing to continue playing pickleball in Canada.

Returning pickleball players were spread out across Canada, and at first it was difficult to find pickleball players and courts to play on.

Sometime during the 70’s courts were built on the roof of the Doan Development building at West Pender Street in Vancouver.

By 1984, there was a 48 team pickleball league on these rooftop courts. At this time, the game was played with wooden paddles and “dinking” was very uncommon.

What are the benefits?

Pickleball is touted as giving a good aerobic workout without as much stress and strain on joints and muscles.

Endorphins and other bioamines that are released with all exercise are useful in elevating self-esteem and combating depression.

More than all that, players confirm that pickleball is a heck of a lot of fun.

