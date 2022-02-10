Picture perfect BC SPCA calendar contest launches

Is there a special animal who warms your heart?
Animal partners can celebrate their dog, cat, hamster, or horse by winning a page in the BC SPCA’s 2023 Calendar.
For many animal-lovers, their bond with their pets makes every day brighter.
The Calendar Contest, presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, offers a great way to celebrate all the pets of B.C.
Last year, the BC SPCA helped more than 100,000 domestic, farm and wild animals in need, through cruelty investigations, sheltering and adoption, emergency veterinary care and rehabilitation and a wide range of outreach, advocacy and education services.
Participants are invited to upload their pet’s photo and story to the Calendar Contest website and then invite friends and family to donate in support.
The 13 animals (12 months and one cover) with the most votes at midnight on Feb. 14 will win a spot in the 2023 BC SPCA Calendar.
This year’s contest also brings back a popular new category: even if you don’t make the top 13, those who get 25 votes or more have a chance to be selected for the Hill’s Honourable Mention spot in the calendar.
Hill’s generously provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and is excited to return as the sponsor for the Calendar Contest fundraiser.
To register and learn more visit spca.bc.ca/calendar.