Pipeline talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

After two days of discussion, talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the province over a contentious natural gas pipeline have broken down.

The groups announced on Jan. 30 they would meet for a week-long set of talks about the Coastal GasLink pipeline project at a “Wiggus” table.

But on late Tuesday night, it was announced by the Office of the Wet’suwet’en that those talks had ended.

“Coastal GasLink declined to see this discussion resulting in progress,” a statement by the Office of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. “Therefore, the enforcement of the injunction zone is imminent.”

The talks stem from a year-long battle between the northern First Nation and the natural gas company. The leaders of the First Nation have said they never consent to a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nations along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre route from northeastern B.C. to an export terminal in Kitimat but the hereditary clan chiefs say it has no authority without their consent.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted the company an injunction on Dec. 31. The order called for the removal of any obstructions including cabins and gates on any roads, bridges or work sites the company has been authorized to use.

It also gives authorization to the RCMP to arrest and remove anyone police have “reasonable or probable grounds” to believe has knowledge of the order and is contravening it.

READ MORE: RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

ALSO READ: Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The enforcement of a previous injunction a year ago resulted in the arrests of 14 people.

Police said amid the talks that they will respect the talks and not take action to enforce the injunction by removing obstructions on the Morice West Forest Service Road leading to the company’s work sites.

“While additional resources may be noted in the Smithers-Houston area, the resources will be on standby during the seven-day period,” an RCMP statement at the time said.

The RCMP have continued to operate a checkpoint south of Houston. On Jan. 31, police say a Gidimt’en clan elder was detained by police for allegedly trying to walk through the checkpoint after refusing to show her identification to police.

READ MORE: Gidimt’en clan comdemning RCMP action after elder arrested at checkpoint

– with files from The Canadian Press

