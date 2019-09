Roughly 460 FortisBC customers will be affected

(Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash)

FortisBC is advising residents of Genelle of a planned power outage on Sunday.

The planned power outage is scheduled for Sunday, September 29, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

“The outage will affect roughly 460 customers in Genelle, south of Pipeline Pit Road,” confirmed Nicole Brown, APR

Corporate Communications Advisor for FortisBC.

“It’s for equipment upgrades.”

For more information, customers can visit fortisbc.com/outages or call 1-866-436-7847.