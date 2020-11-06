The newly resurfaced Montrose sports court. Photo: Montrose Facebook

The newly resurfaced Montrose sports court. Photo: Montrose Facebook

Plenty of projects on the Montrose docket

The village has completed several major improvement projects this year

Throughout the pandemic, the Village of Montrose has been quietly working behind the scenes to finish some major infrastructure upgrades which benefit the community, no matter the age.

For starters, the old swimming pool building/Montrose Park upgrade project is now complete.

Improvements include fixes to the old pool building to make it accessible to the general public for programs and social events as well as light exercise and fitness workouts.

Upgrades at the old pool building. Photo: Montrose Facebook

The sports court has been resurfaced with new lines painted for pickleball and basketball courts, and the large playground has also been jazzed up with a new rubberized surface made from recycled tires.

The newly resurfaced Montrose playground. Photo: Montrose Facebook

As well, the village has added new pole-mounted solar lights along the park walking trail, and paved the area to allow for more parking.

The project budget was $387,000.

The total project cost landed at $374,000, and was partly covered by grants from Columbia Basin Trust and Tire Stewardship BC, with the balance coming from the village and Beaver Valley recreation.

The municipality worked with Austin Engineering and Hil-Tech Contracting to complete the building and trail lighting portion of the project. The rubberized playground installation was completed by Western Safety Surfaces Inc., and TOMKO Sports completed the multi-purpose sport court resurfacing.

Another big project now complete involved replacing underground works on a stretch of 9th Avenue.

“This project resulted in the complete rebuilding of this two-block section of roadway including the replacement of the old water and sewer mains and associated service connections, fire hydrants, and the storm drainage system,” administrator Larry Plotnikoff explained.

“The project was completed on time and well within budget.”

While project costs are still being finalized, Plotnikoff says they are expected to total in the $670,000 range.

The total project was budgeted at $920,000 and was financed through village capital reserve funds.

TRUE Consulting provided project design and engineering services while Glenalder Contracting was the prime contractor.

“Village council is committed to continue improving and replacing old and poorly conditioned road, water, sewer and drainage infrastructure as further funds become available,” Plotnikoff said.

Upgrades at the old pool building. Photo: Montrose Facebook

One more undertaking is nearing completion, and that is an update of the Montrose Official Community Plan (OCP).

“The updated OCP will help guide council’s decisions, and the village direction for growth, development and services over the next 10 years,” Plotnikoff said.

“CTQ Consultants have been working on the OCP with the village since January, and it is expected the new OCP will be adopted into a new bylaw within the next two months.”

Finally, detailed design work is continuing on the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.

This major initiative will modernize much of the village’s 58 year-old plant, making it much more efficient and environmentally sound. Upon completion, the upgrade will have it meeting or exceeding provincial standards for wastewater treatment plant operations and effluent discharge.

The project is expected to go to public tendering in late January 2021 with a targeted construction completion date of March 2022.

This $2.5M project is being funded through a $1.84M Infrastructure Canada grant and $668,000 from municipal capital reserves.


