Michelle Gentis and Todd Best. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Adaptability and Aging in place

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With a ‘Count Me In’ attitude, Michelle Gentis, homeowner and mother to her child requiring full-time support, teams up with Todd Best of Best Builders to share their experience adapting her Author Erikson inspired condo to meet the needs of her fully-dependant adult son.

Listen in as Mike and Jennifer Lee, co-hosts of HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ learn about the process of adapting homes for specific physical needs and aging in place, noting the key is planning and working with experienced professionals.

‘Why move? Plan ahead to age in place. Talk to your builder about ideas to make your house work for you. Your next renovation can incorporate hidden adaptability features for use down the road,’ says Todd Best.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Shelter relocation goes before Trail council

Just Posted

City to consult public over temporary use permit for construction of a modular homeless shelter on city property at 585 Rossland Ave. Photo: Jim Bailey
Shelter relocation goes before Trail council

Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU) has committed $10,000 towards the development of affordable housing units on the site of the former Beaver Valley Middle School. L-R: Mark McLoughlin, KSCU chief executive officer; Jan Morton, president, Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society; Prab Lashar, Fruitvale chief administrative officer; Steve Morissette, Fruitvale mayor. Photo: Submitted
Fruitvale affordable housing project readies to break ground

A search and rescue member is airlifted out of an area near Castle Mountain Resort in southwestern Alberta. A Nelson man had to be rescued from the backcountry near the resort after being caught in an avalanche on Feb. 2. Photo: Jason Crawford
‘Really, really lucky’: Nelson man rescued after backcountry avalanche in southern Alberta

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech