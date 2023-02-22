Riversong Guitars owner Mike Miltimore with a P2P River Pacific acoustic guitar, a Y2 electric Telecaster-style guitar and a Pacific ukulele. For this photo, Miltimore received a little help from his right-hand man, Greg the Engineer. (Dave Eagles Photo)

PODCAST: B.C’s Riversong Guitars awarded North America’s acoustic guitar of the year

TODAY IN B.C.: A Canadian first for the Kamloops luthier

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Musical Merchandise Review annually surveys retailers right across North America and asks them to vote for their favorite product.

This year, Riversong Guitars of Kamloops walked away with the award for acoustic guitar of the year, as well as being a finalist in Product of the Year, Ukulele of the Year and Electric Guitar of the Year.

‘We were nominated for four which is pretty amazing’, says luthier Mike Miltimore. ‘It’s a testament to hard work, innovation and dedication to quality. When everybody else is coming out with a new colors, we’re coming out with new designs’.

Miltimore tells Today in B.C. host Peter McCully, that Riversong guitars has built guitars for Paul McCartney and Prince William and are used by musicians Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo and Trace Adkins.

‘We build the guitars to be on the biggest and best stages of the world, but to be a cherished instrument that gets handed down from generation to generation – that’s the most exciting part for me’, says Miltimore.

The podcast also offers a chance to listen in to the sound of the award-winning acoustic guitar, a freestyle piece, finger picked by Jeremy Shaw.

Listen: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company.

Listen: Funkanometry, B.C.’s dancing duo brings the funk to millions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Probe into former Alberni residential school resets the death toll at 67
Next story
Harrison councillors pass no-confidence vote against mayor, alleging ‘illegal’ meetings

Just Posted

Beaver Valley forward Ollie Clement scores to give the Nitehawks a 3-1 lead en route to a 7-3 drubbing of the Nelson Leafs on Tuesday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate Nelson Leafs in Game 3 victory

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Youth alleged to shoot pedestrians with toy guns in downtown Trail

Team Devo Devine won the Beaver Valley Men’s bonspiel on Sunday with an extra-end win over Team Jason Avis. From left: Skip Devo Devine, third Cody Bartlett, second Kevin Maffoli, and lead Rob Darrah.
Devine rink steals Beaver Valley Men’s Bonspiel

Nelson’s Tenne Bird Andersen died in an avalanche on Feb. 11 in B.C.’s Chilcotin region. Photo courtesy Wendy Allen
‘She was unstoppable’: Tenne Andersen identified as Nelson’s latest avalanche victim