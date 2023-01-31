Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: How much space do you need for a home?

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

How much is enough?

Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC, and Richard Bell of Bell Alliance LLP, and Director of Small Housing BC know how to reconfigure a single-family home to find a variety of affordable housing solutions for families of all configurations.

‘There’s something very homey and emotionally reinforcing about living in an 800 sq ft 2-bedroom laneway home at ground level and being able to step outside, vs living in a 1,000 sq ft on the 12th floor,’ Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear about creative ideas for affordable single-family home ownership.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Trail council: PEERS presents, residents amplify concerns
Next story
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C.

Just Posted

Kootenay Careeer Development Society bought and renovated the building at 1499 Bay Ave. in 2019. The society took over the WorkBC contract for the Lower Columbia on April 1 that year. Photo: Trail Times
Trail council: PEERS presents, residents amplify concerns

The Stanley Humphries Secondary School Class of 2022 marches to their commencement ceremony. Photo: Betsy Kline
Students graduating Grade 12 in SD20 on par with provincial average

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Latest Columbia River Treaty modernization talks conclude

Smoke Eaters leading scorer Brady Hunter scored twice and added an assist in 4-3 OT loss to P.G. Spruce Kings. Photo: Jim Bailey
Spruce Kings take two of three from Smoke Eaters