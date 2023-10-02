Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Jim Smith is HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders talks about his journey of becoming HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year while sharing his experiences including two award-winning projects, one project he was brought in later in the process, and one project he was brought in at the beginning.

‘‘Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t think you have to educate yourself. You can, obviously, learn a lot online these days, but talk to the builders, talk to the designer, the architects about any questions you have whatsoever because they’re there to help you out and they love talking about it”, says Smith.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear the story of a $350K setback in one project.

Thanks to podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

Just Posted

Trail’s rookie goalie Ryan Parker sprawls to make one of 29 saves for his first win in his first game as a Smoke Eater. Photo: Jen Small
Trail Smoke Eaters beat Silverbacks for first win of season

Daniel DelBianco gives a thumbs up from his hospital bed after a round of surgery. Photo: Submitted
Former Trail Smoke Eater advocates for seizure treatment not available in Canada

Three grizzly bears who had been seen around Nelson were captured, sedated and safely relocated. The one seen sleeping here is the sow. Photo: Lisa Thomson/WildSafe BC
Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

Image: Submitted
Experience ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ in Trail Oct. 10