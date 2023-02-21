Co-host Jennifer-Lee Gunsen. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Prefab-ulous, panelized wall systems

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Extending the life of a traditional prefab Pan-Abode home with state-of-the-art factory-built panelized wall systems brings together 60 plus years of building science in one award-winning renovation.

Steve Kemp of Kemp Construction joins Mike and Jennifer-Lee on Measure Twice, Cut Once to explore whole-home renovations using state-of-the-art building science.

‘Panelized wall systems help to control the pricing and the time frame to build or renovate your home, saving you money. While the foundation is getting built, the walls are being built in a factory,’ says Kemp.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to ‘Freedom Convoy’ origin: report
Next story
‘Helped me rejuvenate my soul:’ Inmates in Yellowknife learn trapping, outdoor skills

Just Posted

Patrick Cometta was one of the first graduates at the Seven Summits Centre for Learning. (Photo: Submitted)
Seven Summits grad circling back for success

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks scored four third period goals on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Nelson Leafs to tie the Neil Murdoch Division series at one game each. Photo Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks split in Nelson with Leafs

Police were led on a chase from Nakusp to near Castlegar, before stopping a suspect.
Two Castlegar men arrested for alleged drug trafficking

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?