Brad Buskey and Darrin Kissock ring in a refreshing new year at the 44-Engineer Squadron’s Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park on Wednesday.

Polar Bear Swim, a refreshing opening to the new year

A total of 122 daring souls took the plunge at Gyro Park on Wednesday to ring in 2020

  • Jan. 1, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

One-hundred and twenty-two people ushered in an invigorating New Year at Gyro Park Wednesday at noon, all participating in Trail’s 44-Engineer Squadron’s 32nd annual Polar Bear Swim.

About 350 spectators also showed up to catch a glimpse of the yearly plunge into a frigid Columbia River, and enjoy refreshments by the fire.

With the water at about 4 C, and the ambiente temperature at 1 C, a search-and-rescue boat poised just off shore, first aid attendants nearby, and a roaring bonfire, Master Warrant Officer Shane Batch counted down from 10, before the mass of swimmers rushed into the water.

Many exited even faster, but a few lingered, soaking up the moment and reflecting on 2019, while looking forward, optimistic and hopeful, to 2020 and the next decade.

See more on the Polar Bear Swim in Friday’s Trail Times.

A total of 122 eager swimmers took the plunge at the 44-Engineer Squadron's 32nd annual Polar Bear Swim on Wednesday at Gyro Park. The annual plunge provides an invigorating start to the new year.

Most Read