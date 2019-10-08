A protester with the group Extinction Rebellion wears the likeness of an orca whale and a black veil as the group occupies the Burrard Bridge Ã closing it to vehicle traffic going into and out of downtown Vancouver, on Monday October 7, 2019. The protest was one of many that shut down bridges across the country as protesters declared a climate rebellion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

Vancouver Police say 10 people were arrested late Monday for obstruction of justice after they refused to leave a bridge linking the city’s downtown to the west side.

They say between 10 and 11 p.m., “police were forced to arrest” environmental protesters who refused to leave the Burrard Street Bridge even after requests and warnings.

They say the protest, which joined similar demonstrations around the world as part of the global Extinction Rebellion movement urging more government action to fight climate change, was peaceful with no major incidents until the arrest.

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Earlier in the day, traffic cameras showed several dozen demonstrators marching in the lanes of the bridge, one of three spans into the city’s downtown core.

The protesters said they would allow buses, emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians to cross the four-lane bridge, which sees about 55,000 vehicles a day.

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe, including Toronto, Halifax and Edmonton, with Montreal’s protest postponed until Tuesday because of rain.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail
Next story
White House fighting impeachment by stalling and attacking

Just Posted

Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail

Elections Canada has no jurisdiction to deal with sign vandalism

Slocan Valley fibre optic line progressing through permitting

But the completion date has been pushed back by about a year

Ten teams kick off Kootenay Savings Super League Curling

Kootenay Savings Super League is in the hack on Trail Curling Club ice every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Trail RCMP looking for man accused of indecent exposure

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment

‘It’s worse than the tech industry’: Facing barriers, women in cannabis meet for support

Informal networking get-together in Nelson lets women share their stories

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Most Read