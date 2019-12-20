Police arrest Trail man on 4 counts of arson

Trail and Greater District GIS members made the arrest on Thursday

The Trail and Greater District RCMP have arrested a 30-year old Trail man on four counts of arson causing damage to property.

Previous: Police confirm 4 fires in East Trail were arson

The suspect was arrested on Thursday by members of the GIS (General Investigation Section).

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the man will make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on March 5.

The case began shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday night when regional firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at the corner of Third Avenue and McQuarrie Street.

Police say this first fire was noticed by an off-duty firefighter who contacted the department, and then attempted to put it out with snow.

Captain Jason Milne confirmed two cedar trees, located outside inFocus Fitness, were found burning when a three-man crew from Station 374 Trail arrived at 10:02 p.m.

The crew extinguished the flames and subsequently returned to the hall.

Then, 45 minutes later, a second report of fire had the team back on scene, where they found two more trees and two garage doors on fire on the adjacent building.

“Kootenay Boundary fire rescue attended and extinguished all of the fires and contacted the RCMP due to their suspicious nature,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times on Tuesday.

No one was injured, but there was minor fire and smoke damage to one building and two garage doors.

“All four fires were believed to be intentionally set,” Wicentowich said.

“Evidence is being collected and a suspect has been identified.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter