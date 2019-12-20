(Trail Times file photo)

Police arrest Trail man on 4 counts of arson

Trail and Greater District GIS members made the arrest on Thursday

The Trail and Greater District RCMP have arrested a 30-year old Trail man on four counts of arson causing damage to property.

Previous: Police confirm 4 fires in East Trail were arson

The suspect was arrested on Thursday by members of the GIS (General Investigation Section).

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the man will make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on March 5.

The case began shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday night when regional firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at the corner of Third Avenue and McQuarrie Street.

Police say this first fire was noticed by an off-duty firefighter who contacted the department, and then attempted to put it out with snow.

Captain Jason Milne confirmed two cedar trees, located outside inFocus Fitness, were found burning when a three-man crew from Station 374 Trail arrived at 10:02 p.m.

The crew extinguished the flames and subsequently returned to the hall.

Then, 45 minutes later, a second report of fire had the team back on scene, where they found two more trees and two garage doors on fire on the adjacent building.

“Kootenay Boundary fire rescue attended and extinguished all of the fires and contacted the RCMP due to their suspicious nature,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times on Tuesday.

No one was injured, but there was minor fire and smoke damage to one building and two garage doors.

“All four fires were believed to be intentionally set,” Wicentowich said.

“Evidence is being collected and a suspect has been identified.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways
Next story
Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker, to be released for time served

Just Posted

Police arrest Trail man on 4 counts of arson

Trail and Greater District GIS members made the arrest on Thursday

Big hearts in the Kootenays brighten Christmas for solo seniors

To read more about Adopt a Senior Trail/Castlegar, visit the group’s Facebook page

Update: Woman in her late 30’s killed in crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

Trail RCMP report car accidents, fist fights, and more

Reports of 2 separate car crashes came into the Trail RCMP simultaneously the morning of Dec. 13

Ever heard of X-Ray Lake or Xenia Lake?

Place Names: Oddball names of West Kootenay/Boundary

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker, to be released for time served

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Most Read