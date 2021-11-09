Police ask for help to local Rossland man

Trail and Greater District RCMP have received reports from Rossland citizens concerned about the welfare of 71-year-old Rossland man, Gary Camozzi.
Mr. Camozzi typically lives outdoors in the Rossland area; however, he frequently visits the city.
If you have seen Mr. Camozzi, or know his whereabouts, the Trail and Greater District RCMP ask you contact them at 250-364-2566, so Mr. Camozzi’s well-being check can be initiated.
Mr. Camozzi has not been seen in Rossland for around one week.
Gary Camozzi is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg).
