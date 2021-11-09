Police ask for help to local Rossland man

Mr. Camozzi has not been seen in Rossland for around one week.

Trail and Greater District RCMP ask the public to call them at 250-364-2566 to provide any information about Mr. Camozzi’s possible current whereabouts. Photo: Submitted

Trail and Greater District RCMP have received reports from Rossland citizens concerned about the welfare of 71-year-old Rossland man, Gary Camozzi.

Mr. Camozzi typically lives outdoors in the Rossland area; however, he frequently visits the city.

If you have seen Mr. Camozzi, or know his whereabouts, the Trail and Greater District RCMP ask you contact them at 250-364-2566, so Mr. Camozzi’s well-being check can be initiated.

Gary Camozzi is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg).


