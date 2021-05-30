Trail RCMP asking for tips to identify suspects in theft from Canadian Tire

A spate of theft from Trail Canadian Tire has police asking for tips from the public

Trail police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman, as well as green Dodge Dakota pickup a who are suspected to have stolen more than $600 worth of goods from Canadian Tire. Photo: BC RCMP

A coordinated theft of more than $600 worth of merchandise from the Trail Canadian Tire store has police asking for tips from the public to help identify a pair of suspects.

The Trail detachment received a report the afternoon of May 16 that a male and female had worked as a team to steal items from the retailer – located in the 8200-block of Highway 3B – before fleeing through an exit-only doorway to a waiting Dodge pick up truck.

Police have already identified a Trail man, 51, as the driver of the vehicle, but the other two remain at-large.

The second man is described as Caucasian, seen wearing a black and white baseball hat, blue shirt, jeans and a pair of black shoes.

The woman is described as Caucasian, with dark hair and was seen wearing a grey baseball hat and a black and flower print dress.

The Trail RCMP have also confirmed the truck in question – a green 1995 Dodge Dakota – is suspected to be associated to recent lumber thefts in the area.

Trail RCMP are asking for tips to help identify this green 1995 Dodge Dakota pick up. Photo: BC RCMP

Anyone with information about the identity of this man or woman with respect to the alleged Canadian Tire theft, or any other incidents, is encouraged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Besides the man and woman suspects, Trail police are asking for public tips to help identify another female involved in an alleged theft from Canadian Tire in Trail.

This case stems from the morning of May 21 when the police station received a report that an unidentified woman allegedly stole a Dewalt random orbital sander worth over $200 from the store.

The woman is reported to have arrived at the store in a burgundy Chevrolet single cab pickup truck without licence plates.

She is described as Caucasian and blond, seen wearing a black baseball hat, white hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line to speak to an officer.

Read more: Air Canada to resume Castlegar flights in June



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefstheft