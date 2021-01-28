Police Briefs: Wellness call finds man in distress

Police called to settle birthday dispute between siblings

On January 22 at 12:22 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint from a 48-year-old Trail woman who reported that she was unhappy with how her 40-year-old brother was treating her on her birthday.

Front line officers responded to the woman’s residence and discovered that the pair had been consuming alcohol. Although police were able to determine that the siblings had gone to a local steak house restaurant to celebrate, it wasn’t clear what exactly led to officers being called.

Nonetheless, front line officers managed to resolve the matter between the siblings, who shook hands and agreed to reconcile.

RCMP encouraged the man and woman to only contact police for assistance in the future with true emergencies.

Well-being check results in locating man in medical distress

On January 23 at 7:41 p.m., RCMP received a request to check on the well-being of a 30-year-old Trail man at a residence located in the 1700-block of Fourth Avenue in Trail, BC.

A front line RCMP officer attended the residence and located the man, unconscious on the floor of the residence and in apparent medical distress.

The police officer was able to revive the man who allegedly admitted to consuming fentanyl before this medical episode. The man was transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital for a medical assessment.

Trail and Greater District RCMP is issuing a warning that fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid and is believed to have contributed to the death of a local Trail man recently. Fentanyl can be fatal even after only one dose due to it potentially high potency.

Police respond to disturbance inside home

On January 24 at 11:52 a.m., RCMP received a 9-1-1 emergency call from an Aspen Road home for reports of a disturbance. Front line police officers attended the residence and were told that a 29-year-old Trail man’s cat was fighting with his house guest’s cat.

The feline fight escalated to a verbal confrontation between the man and his guest, a 20-year-old Castlegar woman who allegedly uttered threats during the dispute and prompted the call to 9-1-1.

RCMP spoke with both individuals and reminded the pair that calling 9-1-1 was only for emergencies and to refrain from calling it over their cats fighting.

Trail RCMP Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Statistics

According to the latest fourth quarter statistics and year end 2020 statistics crime is down 20 per cent in 2020 when compared to 2019. Calls for service in 2020 are only down 7 per cent from 2019.

Trail RCMP has been responding to more non-crime related calls during the 2020 pandemic such as checking on the well-being of our local citizens and investigating suspicious occurrences.

