Police call Appledale death a homicide

But few other details being released

Nearly two months after finding a dead man in Appledale, police are calling the case a homicide.

RCMP were called to a home on May 20 and found a dead man on a propety on Appledale Lower Road, just north of Winlaw on Highway 6.

“Investigators with the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit have taken conduct of the file and are continuing with their investigation,” says a police update issued Monday. “This incident is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is progressing.”

RCMP are being tight-lipped with other details.

Police say the identity of the deceased will not be confirmed “pending an investigative need to do so.” They didn’t say how the 59-year-old man died or why they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Previous story
Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government
Next story
Fire engulfs car on weekend

Just Posted

Public invited to Swim-to-Survive Day at Gyro Park

The Waterwise team visits Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with tips on life-preserving skills

Fire engulfs car on weekend

No one injured in incident

Update: Trail police ask for help in locating man

One man was at-large since Friday night, another missing since Sunday

Police call Appledale death a homicide

But few other details being released

Nelson rejects plastic bag ban, opts for education and awareness

Council will collaborate with Chamber of Commerce

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Most Read