Police call Appledale death a homicide

But few other details being released

Nearly two months after finding a dead man in Appledale, police are calling the case a homicide.

RCMP were called to a home on May 20 and found a dead man on a propety on Appledale Lower Road, just north of Winlaw on Highway 6.

“Investigators with the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit have taken conduct of the file and are continuing with their investigation,” says a police update issued Monday. “This incident is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is progressing.”

RCMP are being tight-lipped with other details.

Police say the identity of the deceased will not be confirmed “pending an investigative need to do so.” They didn’t say how the 59-year-old man died or why they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.