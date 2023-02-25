Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Friday night near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said on Twitter that crews were on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there were some reported injuries, and they were trying to protect buildings.

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected.

Police said they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed at the request of police for a time but was later reopened and normal service was resumed.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Just Posted

Leafs forward Johnny Carmichael tries a shot on Nitehawks goaltender Connor Stojan during Game 5 on Friday. Photo: Tyler Harper
McFarlane scores in OT as Leafs stay alive in Game 5

Kootenay Lake is seen here from Pilot Bay. A society is searching the lake for sources of geothermal energy. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Search for geothermal sources in Kootenay Lake area continues

Castlegar mayor Maria McFaddin. Photo: Betsy Kline
Anti-vaccine mandate nurses group using Castlegar mayor’s statements to promote cause

Jonathan O’Rourke was sentenced at the Rossland Law Courts on Feb. 22. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Castlegar 7-Eleven knife-point robber sentenced to 12 months