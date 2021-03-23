A police cruiser drives down the Trail Esplanade as part of regular rounds. Photo: Trail RCMP

Police foot patrols to resume in downtown Trail

Community feedback shows this is a valued policing measure

Police are taking steps toward resuming regular foot patrols in downtown Trail.

Uniformed RCMP officers will mainly focus on patrolling areas in the city centre beginning next month, and say they’ll be making connections with the public and businesses.

The Trail RCMP also plans to use foot patrols in smaller outlying areas as time permits.

Two frontline officers will work together during each foot patrol. Until the end of September, one foot patrol will be completed during the week and one on the weekend.

The City of Trail beefed up foot patrols in the downtown core last summer. Due to wide support from the public for this added measure, council asked the Trail RCMP to continue foot patrols again this year.

The Trail Community Safety Task Force also identified this measure as a long-term beneficial service, and key to increasing public safety.

Police are reminding the community about another key service they provide – this one 365 days per year – called the “Wander Registry.”

In 2020, the Trail RCMP launched this registry for families with loved ones who may get lost within the community from time to time.

Anyone can register, and by doing so, the Trail RCMP can assist in locating those at risk and returning them home safely. Registry forms are available at the front counter of Trail detachment located at 3601 Laburnum Drive in Trail.

For more information, contact Const. Karn at 250.364.2566.

Read more: Trail council adds foot patrols to downtown core

Read more: Residents approach Trail council to talk crime


RCMP Briefs

