A jet boat was seen cruising down the Kettle River at Rock Creek on Saturday, July 18, near children and swimmers. Though it is not illegal to run a power boat on the Kettle River, nearby water users expressed safety concerns. (Cam Thyssen/Submitted)

Police get complaints from swimmers of jet boat in Kettle River

Power boats are legal in the Kettle River, but public safety an issue in summer time

Swimmers were taken by surprise when a jet boat drove by the beach across from the Prospector Pub in Rock Creek on Saturday, zipping over the water where children had minutes earlier been snorkelling.

According to the Grand Forks Conservation Officer Service (COS), at least one call was put in to the R.A.P.P. line to report the boat, which appeared to have three men aboard and was heading downstream towards Midway when reported.

Cpl. Ted Bowen of the Midway RCMP detachment said that two complaints were made about the incident, which claimed the boat was operating dangerously on the river, simply by moving through the same space that tubers and swimmers had been using. Bowen said that an investigation determined that the boat operators were being respectful of other water users.

“All evidence showed they were acting responsibly and not breaking any laws,” Bowen said. The boat owner, a Boundary local, reportedly agreed to not use the boat on the Kettle River for the rest of the season. “At this point in time on the Kettle River,” Bowen said, “it’s just a matter of using common sense.”

Saturday’s incident was not the first such report that local conservation officers have received this season. As such, the Grand Forks COS said it will be submitting a proposed regulation change to restrict the use of jet boats on the Kettle River – if not categorically, then at least for the peak summer season. Saturday’s calls were forwarded to the RCMP “as there may have been a public safety issue with the boat being too close to swimmers,” the COS said.

“It just isn’t an appropriate place for a jet boat – particularly this time of year,” said the Grand Forks COS. With people floating and families swimming in the increasingly warm water – and the water level falling – the public safety risk increases. The COS said that current B.C. regulations are in effect through 2021, so any possible change to the watercraft regulations for the Kettle River wouldn’t likely come about until the spring of 2022.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Abbotsford officer not expected to survive assault in Nelson
Next story
Man suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing near Trail park

Just Posted

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing near Trail park

RCMP have confirmed the stabbing happened on July 19 near the East Trail park

Police get complaints from swimmers of jet boat in Kettle River

Power boats are legal in the Kettle River, but public safety an issue in summer time

Rossland city council shreds mail ballot voting idea

Staff said current B.C. legislation prevents most people from casting ballot by mail

Update: Brief traffic delay expected on Rossland Avenue, Thursday

A broken water main is slowing traffic on Rossland Avenue, temporarily halting full water service

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Most Read