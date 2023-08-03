A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD

Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

‘There has been a concerning amount of fires’

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

“Castlegar RCMP has been investigating all reported suspicious fires in partnership with Castlegar Fire Department,” Cpl. Jason Olney told Castlegar News.

“There has been a concerning amount of fires found to be unattended. Most of the fires are still under investigation with a person of interest identified.”

Olney also said that the July 30 wildland fire in Fairview remains under investigation and police are working on positively identifying a suspect.

“The neighbours in the area have been a great help and are urged to continue to keep a watch out for any suspicious activity,” said Olney.

The Fairview fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., and the Castlegar Fire Department had already attended two other suspicious fires in Blueberry that night around 9 p.m.

Castlegar’s deputy fire chief, Nick Ahlfeld, says CFD responded to at least five suspicious fires in July.

READ MORE:

Castlegar man charged with arson

Warrant issued after Castlegar arson suspect fails to show at court

One man killed, another injured in two Tarrys area fires


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arsoncastlegar

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Housing, health care, climate should be central to B.C.’s next budget: report
Next story
Surrey wife killer Mukhtiar Panghali’s day parole extended for another 6 months

Just Posted

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

Super-Valu was built in 1965. Photos: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: A super start to the grocery biz

Image: RDKB
Tighter water restrictions for Beaver Valley amid drought

“The Conductor Is The One In Front,” by Bruce E. More.
Memories of Trail from an acclaimed conductor