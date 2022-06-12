Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police identify persons of interest but no threat as Parliament Hill probe continues

Police evacuated Parliament, closed surrounding streets Saturday

Ottawa Police said they identified two persons of interest but no public safety concerns as they continued to investigate an incident that briefly led to the evacuation of Parliament Hill.

Police said in a news release that they received information Saturday about a potential threat near the parliamentary precinct, prompting them to close some surrounding streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

They have not disclosed the nature of the threat.

The Parliamentary Protective Service also ordered an evacuation of Parliament Hill, issuing an alert to all Parliamentarians and staff and noting all buildings in the precinct were to be under shelter-in-place orders until further notice.

Later in the afternoon, police tweeted the area was open again to the public.

The force said in the release it had not identified a public safety threat stemming from the incident, but said it identified two people and two vehicles of interest, and that they were still investigating.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaPolice

Previous story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister
Next story
#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Just Posted

Sunday was a mix of sun and clouds in the Trail area. Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning at noon. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Prolonged rainfall called for West Kootenay-Boundary

Selkirk College has acquired the Greater Trail Community and Arts Centre for $1 from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, thereby establishing the Trail campus as a permanent locale. Photo: Times file
Selkirk College acquires Trail campus, more courses in the works

Areas in the southern interior of British Columbia are under flood watch (orange) or high streamflow advisory (yellow). Photo courtesy River Forecast Centre.
East Kootenay under flood watch, high flows forecasted in West Kootenay

Image: Pride Trail
Pride Trail holding event June 18