First responders were called to the scene of a car accident in Trail on Wednesday night.

Captain Grant Tyson says the call came into regional fire rescue a few minutes before 8 p.m.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3B near the field house entrance.

Tyson says the car hit a lamp post, causing a small fire.

“All occupants were out of the vehicle,” he added.

The RCMP is investigating the incident.